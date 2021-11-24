Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.20

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.20 and traded as high as C$56.48. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$55.85, with a volume of 97,437 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.31.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.20.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.