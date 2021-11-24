Bob D. Brown Sells 24,936 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

