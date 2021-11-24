Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 770 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 889.38 ($11.62).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 857 ($11.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 872.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 870.38.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.