BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOKF. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of BOKF opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,450 shares of company stock worth $2,719,355 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

