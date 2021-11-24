BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Position Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BOK Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in BOK Financial by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,355. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of BOKF opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

