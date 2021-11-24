Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 433.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $314.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

