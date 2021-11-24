Bonfida (FIDA) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $363.10 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for $8.10 or 0.00014245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.33 or 0.07403537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00086370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,461.30 or 0.99306324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,832,825 coins and its circulating supply is 44,832,825 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

