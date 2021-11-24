bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.67

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPOSY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.