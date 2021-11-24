Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.61) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.26.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

