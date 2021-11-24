Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. 56,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,767,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.