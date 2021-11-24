British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.32

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 531.40 ($6.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73. British Land has a one year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a one year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 503.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

