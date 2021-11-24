British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

