Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $173.06 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,692 shares of company stock valued at $35,911,477. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

