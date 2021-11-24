Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 342,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,530,000. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

ALRN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.58.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.