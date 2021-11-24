Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

Aptiv stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.78. 13,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,478. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $117.31 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $149,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,708,000 after acquiring an additional 269,174 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Aptiv by 45.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.