Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.77. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.78. 1,349,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,773. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total value of $9,302,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,880,607.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,603 shares of company stock worth $203,491,581 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

