Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Big Lots posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Big Lots stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

