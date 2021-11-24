Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average is $145.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,937. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.