Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post $679.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.70 million and the highest is $689.60 million. Farfetch reported sales of $540.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

