Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Fortinet reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,234. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $327.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.25. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $115.71 and a 1 year high of $355.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

