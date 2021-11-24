Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Fortive stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.37. 1,362,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

