Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. 1,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

