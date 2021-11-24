Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.56 EPS

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $4.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $20.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 334,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.23. 29,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $148.92 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.55 and its 200-day moving average is $234.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.