Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.37. 30,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

