Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 11,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,619. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,737. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.