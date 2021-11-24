Brokerages Anticipate Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Post $1.75 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) will post $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,129.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYI opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

