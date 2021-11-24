Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $788.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 211.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.51. 36,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

