Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.41. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million.

BSET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,772. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $168.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

