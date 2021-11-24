Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report $31.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $32.00 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $31.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $120.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.60 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $138.05 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $141.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

INBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 69.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth $80,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,655. The company has a market cap of $452.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $46.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

