Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post $135.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $130.65 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $530.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

HR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 5,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

