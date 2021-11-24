Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the highest is $3.11. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $13.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.86. 5,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,709. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.03 and its 200 day moving average is $266.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.