Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYNE. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,355. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

