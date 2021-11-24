Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $42.07

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. 214,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. FOX has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FOX will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 20,059.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

