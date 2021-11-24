Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $71.13

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,055,319 shares of company stock valued at $82,385,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Impinj by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

