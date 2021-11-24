Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price at $48.00

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NFE stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.48 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after buying an additional 1,486,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 442,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 438,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

