Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT at $264.25

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.25.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.89. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 107.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 407.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

