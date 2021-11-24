Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) PT at $152.31

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $169.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,320. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.