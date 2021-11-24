Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $268.70

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 717.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.00. The company had a trading volume of 284,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,295. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.95. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $161.35 and a 12-month high of $284.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

