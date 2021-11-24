Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $60.15

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 502,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,845. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in uniQure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 87.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in uniQure by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.