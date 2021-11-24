Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.02

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.02 and traded as high as C$72.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$72.16, with a volume of 257,809 shares trading hands.

BIP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.40.

The company has a market cap of C$21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

