Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio along with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives across all its segments bodes well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Its solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. Brown & Brown's sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. The insurance boasts a strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash position. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses are likely to affect the margin expansion. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholder's fund.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

