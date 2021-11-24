BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.57.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
