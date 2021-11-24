BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.57.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BSQUARE by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

