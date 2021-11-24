Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.20 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. 15,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,901. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

