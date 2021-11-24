Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $16.62 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 592,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. 16,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,003. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

