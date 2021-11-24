Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $146.29 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

