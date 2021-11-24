Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 175 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,417. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

