Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,371.50.

BZLFY stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

