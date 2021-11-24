Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,371.50.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.