Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 5.1%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27. 4,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 330,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

