Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 400 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

